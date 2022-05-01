Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed wishes Rulers, citizens and residents

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Abu Dhabi today

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 8:42 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 8:47 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday, wished UAE's President, Vice President, Rulers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter and greeted the citizens and residents of the Emirates and Muslims around the world as the Shawwal crescent was sighted in Abu Dhabi, and May 2 was announced as the first day of Eid.

He wrote: "Congratulations to the President, Vice President, Rulers, citizens and residents of the UAE and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. May God grant our nation continued happiness and wellbeing and bestow peace and harmony on the region and the world."