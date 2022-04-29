Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: 7 days free parking announced in third Emirate

Although the diet may have shown benefits it may not be fit for everyone
Paid parking zones in Ajman will be free to use from April 30 until May 6, 2022, Ajman Municipality announced today.
The parking fees will resume on Saturday, May 7.
This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 in UAE, as per astronomical calculations.
Government workers will have a week-long holiday for Eid, while private sector workers would have holidays from Saturday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, depending on the start date of Eid.
The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to April 30, 2022.
The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.
