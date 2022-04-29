Eid Al Fitr break in Abu Dhabi: Free parking, no toll fees during holidays

Public bus services in the Emirate will operate according to the regular schedule

Abu Dhabi transport authorities have announced the business hours of all its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Motorists in the Emirate could get up to eight days of free parking during the long festival break.

Public parking spaces and the Darb toll gate system in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge from Friday, April 29 until 7:59am on Saturday, May 7.

“MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge from Friday, April 29 until 7:59am on Saturday, May 7. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the official Eid holiday,” said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

The ITC urged motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. “Park vehicles properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9 pm until 8 am,” the ITC noted.

“The Darb toll system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Friday, April 29, and the normal toll system will be reactivated on Saturday, May 7 during the peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday) to ensure a smooth traffic flow during these timings.”

During the Eid holidays, public bus services in the Emirate will operate according to the regular schedule, but the number of regional bus services will be increased according to the volume of demand between April 30 and May 4.

“The ITC has coordinated with the operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services proportionally to the anticipated increase in the demand for the service.”

Also, the Customers’ Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed from April 30 and will resume on May 9.

For further details on ITC’s services and timings of buses, visit www.itc.gov.ae, and contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.