Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Thousands of cops to keep celebrations safe

Police have stepped up measures and will increase security and civil patrols on roads

KT photo/M. Sajjad

By Sherouk Zakaria and Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:59 PM

Thousands of police officers will be patrolling the roads, streets and key areas across the country to ensure public safety during this year’s Eid Al Fitr celebrations. All preparations have been completed and security and traffic management plans are set, the police teams across the country have said.

The Abu Dhabi Police have stepped up measures and will increase security and civil patrols on the roads to maintain the smooth flow of traffic around commercial centres, markets and public parks.

Police in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have outlined preparatory plans ahead of this year’s Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Dubai Police has also warned residents from using or trading in fireworks. Violators would be subject to a one-year prison term and or Dh 100,000 in fines. On Wednesday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged residents to exercise utmost caution while participating in the Eid prayers and festivities with families.

A clear plan of action in Abu Dhabi

Brig-Gen Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the patrols will particularly focus on areas where heavy traffic and gatherings are expected.

The officer urged motorists to abide by traffic regulations, and called on families not to allow children to play near the roads without supervision.

In Dubai, 3,200 police officers and 412 patrols have been stationed in popular spots. There will also be 62 civil defence vehicles, 122 ambulances and 442 paramedics on stand by for any emergencies.

Maj-Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, acting assistant commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs and head of the Dubai Events Security Committee (DSC), said mosques, tourist attractions and shopping malls would be secured, with an integrated action plan in place.

To provide a safe experience to beach-goers, nine marine boats and 165 lifeguards will be on duty 24/7. Sixty traffic sergeants, 650 volunteers, and 2,400 security personnel from private companies have also been deployed in the emirate’s markets, neighbourhoods and commercial centres.

Al Ghaithi said the Dubai Police would work closely with the Roads and Transport Authority to reduce road congestion and regulate the traffic flow.

In Sharjah, 316 military and civilian patrols will be deployed to monitor all the main streets in the city and the eastern and central regions, the police said.

Brig-Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, deputy commander-in-chief of the Sharjah Police, said a comprehensive security and traffic plan has been prepared for the holidays. He pointed out the importance of properly parking vehicles and taking precautions against Covid-19.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have assigned a team of at least 80 traffic and security patrols for the emirate’s roads, and cameras have been activated to monitor routes, according to Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the force. Several patrol vehicles will be stationed in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held.

Dubai records over 6,000 accidents during Ramadan

A total of 6,214 accidents have been reported in Dubai since the beginning of Ramadan, according to Col Turki bin Faris, acting deputy director of the General Department of Operations. In the first week of the holy month alone, a spike in accidents was recorded, compared to figures last year.

The Command and Control Center received 508,509 traffic reports during the same period.

The force attributed the rise in accidents to reckless driving and speeding, primarily triggered by fatigue and fasting. Authorities urged motorists to abide by the traffic rules during the week-long festivities.

“We also call on the public to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in dense areas. If they spotted violations of any kind, we urge them to call 901 or report on the online ‘Police Eye’ service,” Col Bin Faris said.

– sherouk@khaleejtimes.com, dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com