Eid Al Fitr 2022: Saudi calls on people to sight crescent moon

Eid is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal

By Wenb Desk Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:03 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening, which will mark the beginning of the month of Shawwal and end of Ramadan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Supreme Court has urged all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

