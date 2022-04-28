Eid Al Fitr holidays in UAE: Airline increases capacity, prepares for a busy travel period

Increase in demand for flights to popular routes like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 10:23 PM

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today that it is expecting a record number of passengers to travel during the Eid al-Fitr break. The carrier has seen an increase in demand for flights to its popular destinations which includes Baku, Colombo, Istanbul and Maldives as well as some of its more recently launched destinations such as Ljubljana, Salzburg and Tirana.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "We are pleased to continue our growth in 2022 capitalising on the tremendous results we reported last year after a very challenging two years. We are well placed to accommodate the surge in demand as more people get ready to travel again over the busy Eid break and the summer months."

The carrier has increased capacity on some of its popular routes for the upcoming break like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo to accommodate the increase in demand over the busy Eid travel period. More than 2,200 flights are scheduled to operate between 30 April and 08 May, a significant increase from the carrier’s regular scheduled operations. The anticipated seat factor on flights to routes such as Almaty, Budapest, Colombo, Kathmandu, Naples and Yerevan is between 80+% and full capacity over the next two weekends.

The carrier has seen an increase in bookings for special Holidays by flydubai packages over the period, with passengers choosing bundled hotel stays and excursions to suit their preferences whether travelling in Business or Economy.

Passengers travelling during this time are advised to check in online, arrive at the airport three hours before the departure time of their flight and have all the relevant documents for travel.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the Covid-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.