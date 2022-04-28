Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Here's how some residents plan to spend long holiday

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 8:54 PM

The UAE has announced a long break for this year's Eid Al Fitr, and school children in the Emirates will enjoy a 9-day break. Residents have been planning their getaways since the holiday dates were declared.

Families are trying to make the most of this time as this will be the first Eid in a couple of years, barely impacted by the pandemic. While children are thrilled with the long break, parents are devising ways to keep the kids busy and use this time fruitfully.

Covid apprehensions have significantly receded, and many are looking forward to a fun-filled holiday season with their loved ones.

Malaysian expat Adilatul Salmiah Abdullah, who typically hosts friends and family for Eid lunch before Covid hit, has a different plan this year.

Malaysian expat Adilatul Salmiah Abdullah with her family. Photo: Supplied

Adila says, "We have included something else in our itinerary this year. For the first day of Eid, we'll be here in Abu Dhabi, but on the next day, we will be going on a cruise.

"The ship will take us from Abu Dhabi to Doha and back to Dubai in the UAE. So, we all are looking forward to it as it'll be a chance for the entire family to be together.

Her son, who studies in Canada, would join the family for this Eid.

"Due to the pandemic, there were travel restrictions, but now with rules eased, it's again time to explore, especially because the Eid holidays are long this year and schools are off for nine days."

Filipino expat Ben Lebig says, "We have plans to watch a few films in the theatre during the Eid break. Dr Strange is a much-anticipated film and on the top of our to-do list.

Filipino expat Ben Lebig with his wife and daughter. Photo: Supplied

"My daughter, who is beginning work on her third book as she is already a published author, will spend some time labouring on what she likes doing the most. Besides, we have decided to try out a few new restaurants during the holidays."

Some families have planned picnics, staycations, and day trips visiting new and old iconic attractions across the Emirates. Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks that will also draw huge crowds.

Farheen Matheranwala says, "I am super excited about Eid this year! After two years, the regulations around Covid have eased, and I look forward to connecting with close friends and family.

"I plan to visit a few key attractions - with OliOli, an experiential play museum, the first on my list. They are hosting a ten-day celebration and have also got the iconic Museum of The Moon back. Besides visiting attractions and the regular to-do shopping, I am also keen on hosting close family for the grand Eid Meal."

N Nandi says, "I will not have an off for too long as my work demands me to be on and off duty during the Eid break because of the nature of my profession. But my husband, who will be off for a week, will take my five-year-old son to do some early morning outdoor activities like cycling at Al Qudra or swimming in the evenings.

"If the weather holds up, we'll probably host a few barbecue evenings with friends that we usually enjoy doing. We might also visit a waterpark or an amusement park during the break, as my son feels extremely excited at the mention of such places.

"The UAE has quite a few of these attractive destinations, and I see a lot of good deals on various apps and websites for the upcoming Eid break."