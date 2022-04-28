Eid Al Fitr 2022: Top activities and offers around the UAE

With the long Eid break around the corner, here's a list of fun activities for the entire family to indulge in

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:31 AM

Meet Marvel Superheroes

This Eid, visitors to IMG Worlds of Adventure will be treated with hours of entertainment, which includes special appearances and meet and greet with favourite Marvel superheroes and Cartoon Network characters. Guests will also find several opportunities to click a photo for their gram at the picturesque venue. Parades, interactive dance routines, henna artists, face painters, special Eid performances, and a lot more are in the list of engaging activities available at the venue. Additionally, the restaurants at the venue are also offering Middle Eastern favourites and traditional Emirati snacks, as well as international cuisines. Eid celebrations will continue till May 8. The venue will be operational from 12pm till 11pm during Eid. Tickets can be purchased on site and online, available on IMGworlds.com.

Experience UAE culture

Traditional festivities will take place across Souk Madinat Jumeirah where visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options, dazzling decor, and entertainment including oud players and more. Culture will be a huge part of the festivities with displays such as falconry, carpet weaving, calligraphy, and fisher netting during the primary holidays, from May 2 till May 4 and May 14-29.

Don’t miss the Dubai Food Festival

Dubai’s annual festival of food is back! With Covid restrictions at ease in the city, Dubai Food Festival will be better than ever, showcasing and celebrating the city’s most exciting culinary offerings for 14 days starting from May 2. JBR and Bluewaters, among other venues, are organising incredible programmes to mark the occasion. One of the events is a Kids craft workshop at Five Guys where children will create a DIY up-cycled planter with herbs to instill the importance of preserving our environment. Open to children aged 4-9 with parents’ supervision. Monday, May 2 from 10am till 12pm. Free registration, with Dh50 minimum spend at Five Guys, JBR.

Attend a celebrity football match

Here’s your chance to watch popular celebrities play football. Bollywood superstars Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and many others are heading to Dubai for a star-studded football match between two celebrity camps. The football match will take place on May 7 at the Shahab Al Ahli Stadium, Mamzar. The stars will take on a talented UAE-based community football team, Emirates United, led by Nasser Al Neyadi. The event is organised by AG events. Tickets can be booked on Platinumlist, Bookmyshow and Q-tickets. Prices start from Dh50 onwards.

Play and stay

Who doesn’t like Lego right? Several fun-filled activities are up for grabs at LEGOLAND Dubai Resort with a 3-in-1 ‘playcation’ where families can triple their Eid fun with offers at the theme park, water park, and hotel. Valid for a minimum of a two-night stay in themed rooms between May 2 and May 8, the offer includes buffet breakfast, creative workshops, Eid-themed activities, outdoor family pool and access to the theme park and water park.

Moon-struck

Back by popular demand, the Museum of the Moon is returning to OliOli this Eid. The activation allows families to experience the beauty of the moon in a mesmerizing display. All children and adults will be able to get close to the accurate 5-meter replica of the moon created by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram. The activation will be on display from April 29 till May 8.

Enjoy Star Wars Day!

May the 4th Be With You! Studio One hotel is hosting Star Wars movie night, during which the hotel’s private screening room is offering a Star Wars Marathon with deals on food and drink. Dh49 per person for entry and popcorn, Dh69 per person for entry, popcorn, and soft drinks. May 4, from 7pm onwards.

Soak in Arabian heritage

The presidential palace of the UAE, Qasr Al Watan, located in Abu Dhabi, is welcoming visitors this Eid to soak in a unique cultural experience steeped in Arabian heritage and artistry. Celebrate the country’s rich culture and heritage during the long break with stunning architecture and interiors, engaging exhibitions, and a vast collection of artefacts and manuscripts at Qasr Al Watan. Open to all ages daily from 11am till 8pm. Visit qasralwatan.ae.

Creek escape

Al Seef is the ultimate destination for people looking to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a touch of UAE’s history and heritage. Soulful sounds of the oud, dazzling LED-lit skirts of Tanoura dancers, and more will set the ambiance rolling at the creek-front escape for three days. Eid tales for families, traditional henna art for women, among many other activities will also take place at the venue. May 2 till May 4, from 5pm till 9.30pm.

Fun for the entire family

Spend this special occasion at Bluewaters, where there is something for the the entire family throughout the long Eid Al Fitr break. From board games, roaming stilt walkers, and ribbon dancers to an Emirati Ayala band, the venue will be home to several activities and attractions. An extravagant fireworks show will also illuminate the skies on the second day of Eid at 8.30pm.