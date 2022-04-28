Eid Al Fitr 2022: Top 6 things to do this long weekend

Looking for ways to spend the time off? Here are some things you can check out

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 8:44 PM

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel

A scenic view with a wide variety of delicacies, spoil yourself with a multi-cuisine feast at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel on Eid Al Fitr. Sit back and relax as you’re entertained with a four-course meal comprising starters, a choice of soups, hot and cold mezzeh followed by a choice of Arabic and continental cuisine. Location: Bur Dubai

Price: Dh95 per person

Dhaba Lane

Celebrate this Eid with a Punjabi twist. A homegrown restaurant, Dhaba Lane is offering a four-course menu with the sweetest addition of a complimentary Malai Kunafa Cake. This complimentary dessert will be offered from May 3-4. The four-course meal will be available from May 3-5.

Location: Al Karama, Al Garhoud, Dubai

Price: Dh59 per person (adult), Dh35 (kids)

Museum of the Moon

On a day marked by the sighting of the moon, find yourself walking on it, with this striking art installation at OliOli. A five-metre replication of the moon, this piece of art is created by artist Luke Jerram and is back in Dubai from April 29 to May 8. Make sure to catch this beauty as you enjoy your festivities.

Location: Al Quoz, Dubai

Price: Dhs299 family pass (2 adults, 2 children)

Waterfront Market

The perfect destination for family and kids, Dubai’s Waterfront Market has a lot to unpack. With traditional dance performances, qanun players and henna applying sessions, you’re in for a grand time this Eid Al Fitr, with free entry from April 30 to May 4.

Location: Deira, Dubai

Price: Free

Dubai Food festival

After a month of fasting, a well-deserved feast is in order. Indulge all your cravings at the Dubai Food Festival. Enjoy the diverse dishes, all in one place, from May 2- 15. With interesting food concepts to aesthetic meals for the ‘gram, be sure to enjoy this unique experience.

Location: Different venues across Dubai

Price: Prices may vary

Qasr Al Hosn

A night market encapsulating the starry beauty of the UAE, Qasr Al Hosn is amongst the oldest buildings in Abu Dhabi. Through historical figures and tales, experience the past in modern times, with live entertainment. Munch on the street food as you browse through handmade goods and organic foods.

Location: Abu Dhabi

Price: Free