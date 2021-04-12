- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Only one site for cannon firing in Sharjah this year
Move to prevent public gathering in a bid to keep the contagion at bay
Sharjah Police have decided to allocate only a single site for firing the Ramadan canon to announce the timing of Iftar during the Holy month, which starts on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent public gathering amid the raging Covid-19 outbreak.
Ramadan cannon firing: A long-standing custom in UAE
UAE Ramadan Taraweeh: Isha to be offered 5 minutes after Azan
Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Sharjah Police, held a meeting on Sunday (April 11) to ascertain the security preparations for Ramadan. The authorities have chosen the Al Majaz waterfront in the emirate as the canon site. The number of Ramadan canon sites has been reduced because of the viral outbreak.
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
Brigadier Amer said security measures have been beefed up in public places, residential and commercial areas, and also mosques.
Altogether, 245 police patrols have been deployed from Monday onwards and they would keep a tab to ensure public health, peace, and security during the Holy month, he added.
The police patrols will ensure Covid-19-related precautionary measures and prevent social gatherings in residential areas and mosques during the distribution of iftar meals.
Inspection drives are being intensified to comply with stipulated norms and prevent begging and keep street vendors and other illegal activities at bay.
UAE Covid: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020
Brigadier Amer urged community members to cooperate in maintaining public health and safety of the public by calling 901 or contact the toll-free number (80040) to lodge a complaint of any untoward incident.
