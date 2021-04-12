UAE Covid: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020
Sahim Salim
Published on April 12, 2021 at 07.52
Movement restrictions, prayers at mosques ... much has changed in the course of one year
The world will mark a socially distanced holy month of Ramadan for the second year straight as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. People are still masked up and avoiding gatherings to stay safe from the coronavirus.
However, from movement restrictions to congregational prayers at mosques and shopping, Ramadan 2021 is remarkably different from the holy month last year. During Ramadan 2020, acts of worship were confined to the walls of residents' apartments and villas as #StayHome orders were in place to keep them safe.
Here is a look of how things have changed over the course of a year.
>> Congregational prayers at mosques
Mosques remained closed during the holy month of Ramadan last year as a Covid safety measure. Muslims offered their five daily prayers and the Ramadan special, Taraweeh, at their homes. To retain the spiritual nature of the prayers, they were broadcast live from mosques.
This year, mosques remain open and the Taraweeh prayers will be hosted with strict Covid safety measures in place. The special prayers and the preceding Isha would need to be offered within 30 minutes after the call for prayer.
The world was still trying to understand Covid-19 and racing to find a vaccine.
This Ramadan, several effective vaccines have been rolled out, with the UAE leading the race when it comes to administering them. Multiple vaccines are available for free across the UAE. And no, getting jabbed won't break your fast.