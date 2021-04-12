Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 11.33 am

UAE Ramadan Taraweeh: Isha to be offered 5 minutes after Azan

Full list of safety rules to be followed at mosques

Muslims in the UAE will be able to offer the special Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in mosques with strict Covid safety measures.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

Last year, the faithful had offered the prayers at home as mosques remained closed as a Covid safety measure.

UAE Covid: How Ramadan 2021 is different from Ramadan 2020

The maximum duration of Isha and Taraweeh prayers in mosques is capped at 30 minutes.

Authorities in Dubai had announced that the Isha prayers will be offered five minutes after the call for prayer (Azan).

UAE Ramadan 2021: Strict Covid safety at mosques

Mosques will be closed immediately after the Taraweeh prayers are completed.

Here is the full list of rules to be followed at mosques:

>> The faithful have to wear masks and maintain a safe physical distance from one another as guided by the floor stickers.

>> Worshippers must bring their own prayer mats.

>> They must avoid handshakes and any other physical greetings that breach distancing protocols.

>> The mosque will remain open from the time of Azan until the end of obligatory prayer.

>> Performing a second congregational prayer or praying alone after the completion of main prayers is not permitted; worshippers must avoid crowding.

>> The distribution of food or any other items such as face masks at the entrance of the mosque is strictly prohibited.

>> Individuals with chronic illnesses or compromised immunity are advised not to pray in mosques and avoid crowds.