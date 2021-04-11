Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 11, 2021
Reuters

The kingdom's moon sighting committee had met earlier today to spot the crescent with the naked eye.

The moon crescent, which would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening. Therefore, Monday, April 12, would be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month would begin from Tuesday, April 13.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

The kingdom's moon sighting committee will meet again on Monday evening to confirm the sighting of the moon.

Earlier, the country’s Supreme Court had also urged all the Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.

In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee, will meet virtually on Monday, April 12, after the Maghrib prayer.

Ramadan in Dubai: Free parking during Iftar

Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

As per astronomical calculations, the holy month is most likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13, in the UAE.




