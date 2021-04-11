- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
The kingdom's moon sighting committee had met earlier today to spot the crescent with the naked eye.
The moon crescent, which would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening. Therefore, Monday, April 12, would be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month would begin from Tuesday, April 13.
Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
The kingdom's moon sighting committee will meet again on Monday evening to confirm the sighting of the moon.
Earlier, the country’s Supreme Court had also urged all the Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.
In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee, will meet virtually on Monday, April 12, after the Maghrib prayer.
Ramadan in Dubai: Free parking during Iftar
Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
As per astronomical calculations, the holy month is most likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13, in the UAE.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli