Ramadan in UAE: Sheikh Khalifa pardons 439 prisoners ahead of holy month

The gesture is part of the UAE President's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 439 inmates from correctional and penal facilities ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture is part of the UAE President's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.

It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.

The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.