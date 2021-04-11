Transport
Ramadan in Dubai: Free parking during Iftar time

Staff Reporter/Dubai
Filed on April 11, 2021

This will give residents free parking during the Iftar time, when they open their fast.

The Roads and Transport Authority said the parking fare will be activated as follows: “From Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 6pm, and from 08pm to 12 midnight.

“The fare at T-com (parking coded F) will be subject to fees from 8am to 6pm. At the multi-level parking terminals, the fare will be applicable 24 hours.”

This came as the authority announced its service timings for the holy month.

More details to follow

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




