Dubai: Have you spotted this giant, yellow airship in the sky?

Web Report

Published on October 20, 2021 at 19.18

See you at the heart of wonder, is all the message on the object read.

This is Dubai, so really, nothing should surprise us anymore. And yet... Observant residents in the emirate couldn't help reporting an 'unidentified, flying object' in the skies. Was it a balloon? Was it a gigantic, yellow bird? Photos: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
See you at the heart of wonder, is all the message on the object read. It could've been anyone's guess, but all was clear when leading family destination Global Village revealed it was all part of the plan for their much-awaited new season, which kicks off on October 26 next week.
According to the tourist attraction, the massive airship is the largest in the world, measuring a total of 48.6 metres.
Traditional cultural performances, street entertainment, dazzling main stage presentations, stunt shows, street food and a massive carnival area with loads of rides are in store for visitors this year. Tickets will cost Dh20 if purchased at the gate. The 26th season of run for 167 days, until April 10, 2022.
