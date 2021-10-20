Global Village opens next week: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know
26 pavilions will participate in this year’s cultural extravaganza
Global Village returns for its 26th season next week on October 26, with a slew of compelling entertainment, shopping and culinary attractions.
Here’s all you need to know about the eagerly awaited annual cultural extravaganza.
What is Global Village?
It’s a one-stop destination, and it combines cultures of more than 80 countries through various global pavilions.
The sprawling theme park is spread over 1.6 million square metres, where visitors can enjoy the world's finest shopping, dining and entertainment experiences along with a wide range of events, shows and activities.
Which global pavilions are there?
26 pavilions will participate this year. These pavilions include Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and of course, the UAE.
What’s new this year?
There plenty of of activities on offer which you have never experienced before.
The highlights include an iconic Instagram-able structure near the Arabian Square, corridor connecting Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue, coffee shop on a bridge inspired by Budapest's famous 'Margaret Bridge' and an adventure zone call Peter Rabbit, which houses activities based on the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media. The Iraq Pavilion is also a new addition.
What other attractions are there?
Traditional cultural performances, street entertainment, dazzling main stage presentations, stunt shows, street food and a massive carnival area with loads of rides.
Where is Global Village located?
Global Village is located on Exit 37 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand, just east of Arabian Ranches.
How much does an entry ticket cost?
Ticket will cost visitors Dh20 if purchased at the gate. VIP packs, which include privileges for entry, parking and access to some shows, is sold out.
Free entry to Global Village
Children under three, people of determination (special needs) and senior citizens are eligible for free entry. One companion, assisting people of determination, will also have access to free entry.
What are the timings?
Global Village Dubai is open from Sunday until Wednesday from 4 pm until midnight and from Thursday to Friday from 4 pm until 1 am. On Saturdays, Global Village will be open from 2 pm until 11 pm.
Reserved day for families and women
Mondays are exclusively reserved for families and ladies, but this does not apply on a public holiday.
Can I plan and personalise my trip?
Yes, through Global Village app available on App Store and Google Play.
How do I get to Global Village?
The RTA serves the destination with several bus routes including Route 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station, Route 103 from Union Metro Station, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, and Route 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station.
Taxis are readily available. Parking is free if you drive down to the village. There is no Metro service to Global Village.
Till when is Global Village open?
The 26th season of Global Village will be run for 167 days, until April 10, 2022.
