Dubai's Global Village announces new adventure zone
The Peter Rabbit attraction houses activities based on the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media
The Global Village in Dubai has announced a new adventure zone for its Season 26, which starts on October 26. The Peter Rabbit attraction houses activities based on the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media.
Children can enjoy digging in Mr McGregor’s garden, or let off steam in Squirrel Nutkin’s Activity Park. Parents, meanwhile, can sip some organic juices and savour snacks at Mrs Rabbit’s Fresh Farm Café.
Shaun Cornell, entertainment director, Global Village, said: “We introduced Peter Rabbit to Global Village last season with an immensely popular stage show. So, we are confident that young guests from the UAE and beyond will love this new attraction.”
The zone includes “fun and educational content for children and their families”. Activities include:
• Planting and potting in Mr McGregor’s Garden.
• Jumping and climbing in the Squirrel Nutkin Activity Park.
• Finding the way out of the Radish Dash Maze.
• Reading the clues and rising to the challenge of the Scavenger Hunt based on the adventures of Peter Rabbit.
• Watching Peter Rabbit episodes in a dedicated screen area.
-
