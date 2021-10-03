Dubai: Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if purchased at gate

Tickets to Dubai's Global Village, if purchased at the gate, will now cost Dh20, while tickets purchased online will continue to cost Dh15, it was announced today.

The multicultural tourist destination will open on October 26, 2021 for its latest season.

The variable pricing strategy aims to encourage guests to use online platforms as part of Global Village's digital transformation agenda. Moving towards online tickets is also kinder for the environment, Global Village said in a statement.

#GlobalVillage entry tickets will be available through our mobile application and official website for only AED 15. At entry gates tickets will be AED 20. So download the Global Village mobile app now to save and much more! pic.twitter.com/rkJYSx1Xhd — Global Village (@GlobalVillageAE) October 3, 2021

A customer survey data showed that guests who used the Global Village mobile app during their visit in Season 25 had higher guest satisfaction scores.

Designed to facilitate and enhance the experience, the Global Village digital platforms also make it easy to purchase tickets and services across the park.

This year, Global Village said, the app has been further enhanced with auto-recognition for car park payments, additional payment options including GVPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The app has also introduced innovative features to highlight parking availability, product directory, ratings and suggested popular routes to enjoy the best experiences. More details of the new functionalities will be revealed closer to the Season 26 opening.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

