HOME > Travel > UAE Attractions

Dubai: Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if purchased at gate

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021

Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online.

Tickets to Dubai's Global Village, if purchased at the gate, will now cost Dh20, while tickets purchased online will continue to cost Dh15, it was announced today.

The multicultural tourist destination will open on October 26, 2021 for its latest season.

The variable pricing strategy aims to encourage guests to use online platforms as part of Global Village's digital transformation agenda. Moving towards online tickets is also kinder for the environment, Global Village said in a statement.

A customer survey data showed that guests who used the Global Village mobile app during their visit in Season 25 had higher guest satisfaction scores.

Designed to facilitate and enhance the experience, the Global Village digital platforms also make it easy to purchase tickets and services across the park.

This year, Global Village said, the app has been further enhanced with auto-recognition for car park payments, additional payment options including GVPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The app has also introduced innovative features to highlight parking availability, product directory, ratings and suggested popular routes to enjoy the best experiences. More details of the new functionalities will be revealed closer to the Season 26 opening.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

.




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

8 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: Countdown begins for stellar Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

14 votes | 28 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghan pavilion remains empty, closed

1 votes | 3 October 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes