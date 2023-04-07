Look: Avengers superheroes assemble for Iftar in striking images generated for Ramadan

India: 4th grade student’s answer sheet goes viral as Neymar fan refuses to answer question about Messi
I'm a Brazil fan, I like Neymar and I don't like Messi, wrote Kerala student Risa Fathima
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic technology. From facial recognition to chatbots, the world is now seeing what it can do and how it can influence daily life. Many have started exploring the tool and, this Ramadan, an artist used the technology to reimagine superheroes breaking their fast.
The AI-generated photos, shared on Instagram, feature several characters from Marvel and DC universes — including Spider-Man, Captain America, Aquaman, and the Hulk — all of them shown having Iftar. Artist-digital creator Sahid Sk also tweaked their attire to give the characters a unique Ramadan-themed look.
Spider-Man was among the superheroes that were given AI treatment. The character is made to wear the traditional Arab thobe over his suit along with a headgear. He is shown waiting at the table with mouth-watering delicacies in front of him.
The Incredible Hulk, too, is wearing a robe and sporting a beard. One user has an appropriate name for him – “Habibi Hulk”.
The album also features Marvel’s Loki, who looks impressive in a kurta pyjama and a skull cap while flashing a smile.
Sahid retained the slick hairstyle of Superman, played by Henry Cavill, but he added a blue kurta.
While Thor’s hammer was missing, he looks great in a traditional attire.
Next comes Iron Man. The artist swapped his armour for an elegant red kurta and white skull cap
Captain America’s kurta definitely goes with his superhero costume.
Jason Momoa’s Aquaman look is simple with a head scarf.
The month of Ramadan began on March 23, and Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is likely to begin on April 20.
ALSO READ:
I'm a Brazil fan, I like Neymar and I don't like Messi, wrote Kerala student Risa Fathima
He saved up Rs1, Rs2, Rs5 and Rs10 coins for the last 5-6 years in order to buy his dream bike
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself