Look: Avengers superheroes assemble for Iftar in striking images generated for Ramadan

Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too

Photo courtesy: Facebook / Sahid Sk

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 4:21 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 4:34 PM

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic technology. From facial recognition to chatbots, the world is now seeing what it can do and how it can influence daily life. Many have started exploring the tool and, this Ramadan, an artist used the technology to reimagine superheroes breaking their fast.

The AI-generated photos, shared on Instagram, feature several characters from Marvel and DC universes — including Spider-Man, Captain America, Aquaman, and the Hulk — all of them shown having Iftar. Artist-digital creator Sahid Sk also tweaked their attire to give the characters a unique Ramadan-themed look.

Spider-Man was among the superheroes that were given AI treatment. The character is made to wear the traditional Arab thobe over his suit along with a headgear. He is shown waiting at the table with mouth-watering delicacies in front of him.

The Incredible Hulk, too, is wearing a robe and sporting a beard. One user has an appropriate name for him – “Habibi Hulk”.

The album also features Marvel’s Loki, who looks impressive in a kurta pyjama and a skull cap while flashing a smile.

Sahid retained the slick hairstyle of Superman, played by Henry Cavill, but he added a blue kurta.

While Thor’s hammer was missing, he looks great in a traditional attire.

Next comes Iron Man. The artist swapped his armour for an elegant red kurta and white skull cap

Captain America’s kurta definitely goes with his superhero costume.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman look is simple with a head scarf.

The month of Ramadan began on March 23, and Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is likely to begin on April 20.

