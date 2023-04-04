UAE holidays: First long weekend of 2023 just 2 weeks away; likely dates of 4-day Eid Al Adha break revealed

Residents in the country have started planning for the holiday, with airfares to popular destinations already having increased

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

Just a little over two weeks remain for the holy month of Ramadan. And if travel trends are any indication, residents in the UAE have already started planning for the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which will mark the first long weekend of 2023.

The Islamic festival is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

The holy month of Ramadan began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Shawwal 1 — the first day of Eid — is likely to be on Friday, April 21.

The holiday begins on Ramadan 29 — which is on Thursday, April 20. Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 are holidays as well. As per astronomical calculations, these are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 21, 22 and 23).

The long weekend, therefore, is from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23. Even though astronomical calculations can determine the beginning and end of lunar months, the actual dates will be announced after the crescent Moon is sighted.

Airfares from the UAE to popular destinations have already increased for travel during the holiday.

According to online travel agency Musafir.com, budget and visa-friendly destinations are in demand, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Holiday packages within the range of Dh3,000-4,000 are the most in demand.

