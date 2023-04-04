Meet UAE workers who climb hundreds of stairs, break fast from over 250 feet above ground

Crane operators share the challenges of doing their job so high up in the sky as they build skyscrapers during the month of fasting

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM

Life is never easy for blue-collar workers even for those who may not be standing under the sun. These crane operators may be sitting while doing their job — but they have to be hundreds of metres above the ground as they build skyscrapers brick by brick. And during the month of fasting? They do so for hours on an empty stomach.

Considering the safety and critical aspects of their job, sometimes they’re so engrossed in their work that they even forget to break the fast — until their colleagues approach them with an Iftar meal.

For crane operator Noor Jahangir Alam, an Indian national, and his assistant Hilal Uddin, a Bangladeshi citizen, stories are not different.

Employees of Danube Properties, the duo works six hours a day during the holy month of Ramadan, putting gleaming skyscrapers together.

“It’s challenging to work and operate a crane while fasting during Ramadan as we have to climb hundreds of stairs to reach the crane. Though there are platforms made on the way, where we sit and relax for some time and then proceed again to reach the crane,” said Noor, who is currently working on a building in Al Furjan.

Breaking fast 18 floors above ground

“I do feel thirsty and hungry as it involves hectic physical activity but I can’t skip fasting this holy month. I fast during the entire Ramadan, even though it is quite difficult sometimes to work as it becomes very tiring. I worked during Iftar time, too, in the absence of the other crane operator,” said Noor, who has been working in the Emirates for six years.

Noor even broke fast while sitting in the crane, 18 floors above the ground, or at a height of over 250 feet.

“I didn’t feel dizzy sitting high in the clouds but the challenge was reaching the crane as we had to climb many stairs. Once I got inside the cab, then there was no issue because it is air-conditioned," he said.

Hilal Uddin, a Bangladeshi national and a UAE resident for four years, supports Noor on the ground in loading and unloading the materials.

Sharing his experience of working during Ramadan, Hilal said that they were so focused on what they were doing that one time, they didn't realise that the sun had set and it was way past Iftar time.

“We realised it only when the company sent the iftar meal for us,” he said.

More than anything, both Hilal and Noor miss their families as it has been quite some time since they had suhoor and Iftar with them.

