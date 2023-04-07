'I had the best performance when fasting': UAE athletes reveal their workout regime during Ramadan

The gifted piece belongs to one of the doors from the holy place
For former professional basketball star Fadi El-Khatib, Ramadan is the time when he delivers his best performance on the court. “I played the world championship while fasting,” he said. “I was the captain of the team. When you are the captain and you are the leader, all eyes are on you.
It happened to be Ramadan. The game was around 1pm and we didn’t break our fast till 8pm. I had the best performance of my life.”
According to Fadi, who now runs a gym in Dubai, the reason he was able to deliver such a good performance was due to his mental strength. “It is a matter of challenging myself to compete while I am fasting,” he said. “And yes, God gives you the willpower to overcome all the challenges, but also you need to take it in your hands to set an example.”
Exercise during Ramadan has always been a hot topic of discussion, with many experts advising those who are fasting to tone down exercise during the month. Some professional athletes reveal how they manage this workout regime during the month.
CrossFit champ Rashid Al Mulla said that he listens to his body and adjusts his workouts during Ramadan. “On the one hand, it can promote fat loss and improve insulin sensitivity,” he said. “On the other hand, it can lead to dehydration, low blood sugar, and decreased performance during high-intensity exercise, so you have to carefully decide what your body needs.”
The UAE national, who also owns a health clinic called Frio, said that his performance does get affected during Ramadan. “Changing the timing and frequency of meals and disrupted sleep patterns does affect [my] physical and cognitive performance during Ramadan,” he said. “In addition to that, there are the challenges of adapting to a new eating and sleeping schedule.”
Professional endurance racer Shamsa al Shamsi also agreed that during Ramadan, many people experience a decrease in energy levels. “This can impact their exercise performance,” she said. “It's important to listen to your body and adjust your workout intensity accordingly. Additionally, since fasting can lead to dehydration, it's essential to drink plenty of water and consume electrolytes after and before iftar to help maintain optimal performance.”
According to Shamsa, making changes to a workout program when fasting is often necessary. “The changes might include reducing the intensity or duration of your workouts, switching to low-impact exercises, or scheduling your workouts during non-fasting hours,” she said.
“Additionally, it's important to prioritise hydration and nutrition before and after your workouts to help your body recover and maintain muscle mass. People should be careful not to over-exert themselves, skip meals during non-fasting hours, and also avoid eating too much sugar or processed food.”
Fadi, who is nicknamed ‘The Lebanese Tiger’, also revealed that he continues to work out for two hours every day even during Ramadan, choosing to simply change the timing of his exercise regime. “Usually, I work out early in the morning,” he said. “But now, during Ramadan, I do it late in the night.”
Rashid said that he also makes minor adjustments to his exercise regime. “My workout program, in terms of the program, is the same,” he said. “However, I decrease the intensity and loads by 30 per cent.”
