Dubai Police release their 'Ghiath' luxury smart patrols as NFTs

About 150 people became proud owners of the collection that featured free digital assets symbolising 'values of innovation, security and communication'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 4:37 PM

The Dubai Police have announced the launch of their luxury smart patrols called ‘Ghiath’ as a non-fungible digital asset. The smart patrols feature a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

With this, the Dubai Police have released their second collection of NFTs. About 150 people became proud owners of the police’s first NFT collection that featured free digital assets symbolising “values of innovation, security and communication”.

The second collection was announced during Gitex Global that kicked off on Monday.

Major-General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the force is the first government entity in the UAE and the first police organisation in the world to create its own digital assets.

"NFT is a unit of data stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, and every NFT is a unique copy in itself, containing complete information about the date of creation and owner. NFT-related Information documented on a blockchain cannot be falsified or copied," he added.

Maj-Gen Al Razooqi pointed out that 22.91 million people from all over the globe registered their interest in getting the Dubai Police's first collection of NFTs.

