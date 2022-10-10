Gitex Global 2022: How to reach Dubai World Trade Centre; extra parking, buses announced

With its robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities that can handle the world’s largest ships, the city is a hub for cruise tourism
As Gitex Global 2022 gets underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate has provided visitors with alternative parking areas.
With over 5,000 exhibitors participating, and the event spanning 26 halls and two million sqft of exhibition space, thousands of visitors are expected to attend.
Visitors can use Zabeel Parking in Dubai Mall, and RTA will provide buses that will transport them to the Gitex site at World Trade Centre.
Visitors can also park their vehicles at the multi-storey RTA parking lot in the Al Kifaf area. They can then take the metro from Max metro station to the World Trade Centre metro station.
