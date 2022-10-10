The future is here: Drone deliveries in Dubai to soon be a reality

Dubai Municipality is in the process of planning low-altitude air corridors and vertiports for unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the city

Dubai residents could soon be getting their deliveries via a drone.

Dubai Municipality (DM) is in the process of planning low-altitude air corridors and vertiports for unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the city.

As per an information video displayed at the DM stand at Gitex Global, the drone will be informed about building height, obstructions like cranes, parcel drop off zones and air corridor information among other details.

“Drones will be used to deliver food, medicine and several other items,” said Maitha Ali Alnuaimi, acting director, geographic information system (GIS) center, DM. “But to get to that stage, we need to start planning the logistics of it and that’s what we are doing.”

A test phase for the Dubai Horizon project is already under way at Dubai’s Silicon Oasis area.

DM is using building codes, urban standards and building heights using 3D maps for this project. The Dubai Digital Twin project, which has recreated the city in metaverse, is also helping in the planning.

“By using building codes, we will be able to gauge where the drones can fly and where it can vertically land,” said Alnuaimi. “Based on this, we will be able to advise the location for the helipads and vertiports. The General Civil Aviation Authority will be responsible for building the infrastructure for this.”

The project will support in organizing drone operations and in providing new services in air mobility, air freight, logistics and aerial survey.

