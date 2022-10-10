Dubai: Gitex Global 2022 kicks off today at World Trade Centre

Dr Taisser Atrak has developed several programmes to keep kids safe at both their homes and schools
Gitex Global 2022 kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of 5,000 exhibitors spanning 26 halls and two million sqft of exhibition space, with a notable increase of 25 percent year-on-year.
The 42nd edition of Gitex will converge the most advanced companies and best minds to dive deep into the making of the Web3 economy, as it covers seven diverse technology topics across the areas of metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable global digital economy.
The five-day event's record size and continued expansion mirrors the ambitions of the UAE and the region's digital transformation movement, as government initiatives such as the National Programme for Coders, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and Next GenFDI propels the UAE to the forefront of the global digital economy.
Gitex unifies the participation of 250 government entities leading strategic digital projects and public-private partnerships, with Digital Dubai Authority and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority among the UAE government bodies advancing smart city and digital projects.
The Gitex 3.0 edition features seven tech themes: North Star Dubai start-ups, Ai Everything, Future Blockchain Summit in association with VARA, Fintech Surge, Marketing Mania and two new launches Global DevSlam and X-Verse.
