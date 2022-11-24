Look: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reveal baby girl's name with beautiful Arabic meaning

The name was chosen by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor

Indian actor Alia Bhatt has finally revealed her baby girl's name. Bollywood stars Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who were blessed with the joy of parenthood on November 6, have named their little baby 'Raha'. Alia also disclosed that the name was chosen by Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ranbir holding the newborn with the focus completely on a tiny-sized Barcelona jersey (football club) framed on the wall with "Raha" printed on the back.

Alia shared the meaning of the name and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

"Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," added Alia.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives on November 6. Announcing the daughter's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.