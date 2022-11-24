Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover to be part of a show in Dubai

Grover will feature in the event "Bad Man" Up Close and Personal

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:00 AM

Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover will be part of a show “Bad Man” Up Close and Personal on December 10 at The India Club, Dubai from 7pm onwards.

C9 Films and Marketing Studio is organizing a series of shows that will bring some of the most renowned stars from the film fraternity of Bollywood. This one-of-a-kind concept aims to get up-close and personal with stars of Indian cinema.

The first guest in this series will be Gulshan Grover, who started his career in 1980 with Hum Paanch, has done more than 400 films in his film career. He also established his Hollywood presence in The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo, where he played the role of Baldev. Since then, he has acted in many foreign language films.

C9 Films and Marketing Studio also aims to bring together talented directors, writers, technicians and producers in an effort to know more about their lives and the challenges they have faced during their career.

The events will present a wonderful opportunity for film enthusiasts and the public in general to interact with veterans of the Indian film industry.

Vevek Paul, the brain behind this idea, hopes to bring the most loved artists and celebrities to the region through the Up Close and Personal series. He says, “These events are not going to be just another talk show. It is going to contain drama, emotions and laughter. It will give the public an idea of what happens on the sets of a film shoot and off the set.”