Watch: Cowboys, horses shut down Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, gallop down key UAE highway

The dramatic pursuit is set against emirate's breath-taking panoramic skyscrapers bringing together the classic with the future and bringing together city and country in one spectacular place

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:35 AM

Cowboys gallop down Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road in a wild horse chase that took over one of the city’s busiest streets in an epic celebration of the season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network’s hit series, Yellowstone.

The series is now streaming on OSN+ and airing on OSN Showcase exclusively. It is also the first time horses have raced down Sheikh Zayed Road.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

With major landmarks in the background, cowboys on horseback provide a dramatic showcase, running through the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing the western ranch to the city of the future.

“OSN+ is constantly striving to drive awareness for its key content, bringing it to life in the most creative ways,” said Ashley Rite, VP of Marketing and Growth at OSN+. “More than just your average western, Yellowstone is a thrilling drama that brings together family, rivalry, and conflict all within one exciting and eclectic series.

With new episodes dropping weekly, the latest season, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, has debuted in the Middle East exclusively on OSN+ and OSN Showcase.

The ensemble cast will return led by Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. Seasons 1 to 4 of the series are also available for streaming in Paramount +, exclusively available on OSN+ in the Middle East for audiences to catch-up the TV’s 1 hit from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Season 4 garnered 11 million average total viewers and first-time SAG and PGA nominations. The season 5 premiere has become the most watched show across all of TV in 2022 and the most watched cable premiere since 2017’s The Walking Dead.