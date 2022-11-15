Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik sends special message to Sania Mirza on her birthday

The Indian tennis star kept her fans guessing about her relationship status recently with cryptic social media posts

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Celebrity sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have kept silent as news of their divorce took the centre space of tabloids worldwide. There was no official confirmation or denial from the two.

The Indian tennis star recently kept her fans guessing about her relationship status with cryptic social media posts. But Shoaib's special message to his wife on her birthday should stop the swirling divorce gossip.

Sania turns 36 on November 15, and the cricketer shared an adorable picture of the two and wished his wife 'a very healthy & happy life', accompanied by a heart emoji. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to you Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest."

Putting all rumours to rest, the couple has also announced that they will soon host a talk show, The Mirza Malik show. A Pakistani OTT platform, Urduflix, shared the latest development on Instagram along with a poster featuring the couple.

The announcement left social media users and fans stunned, with many flocking to the comments section to express their confusion. "Was it [divorce rumour] a publicity stunt?" asked one user.

"So [the] divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame," wrote another.

Sania and Shoaib got married in April 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

A while back, Sania shared a pic with Izhaan and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days." Here, the little one is seen planting a kiss on his mum's forehead.

She also posted a poignant Instagram story a couple of days ago that read: "Where do broken hearts go?"

Another interesting detail that has come to the fore is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Earlier, she lived in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik.

