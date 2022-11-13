Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to host talk show together amid divorce rumours

Officials said 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage
It seems like all is well between Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
Amid speculations of the couple's alleged divorce, an OTT platform has announced that the two will be hosting a talk show together. 'Urduflix' took to their Instagram handle on Saturday stating that Mirza and Malik will feature in a show named 'The Mirza Malik Show'.
Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the caption read, "The Mirza Malik Show – very soon only on Urduflix."
The poster shows Mirza and Malik with the former's hand on Malik's shoulder as they stand in front of a green wall.
The announcement has left social media users stunned, with many flocking to the comments section to express their confusion. "Was it a publicity stunt?" asked one user.
"So [the] divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame," wrote another.
The celebrity couple were married in 2010 and lived in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.
Recently, several reports began circulating the Internet claiming that Mirza and Malik have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage, and are co-parenting their son.
