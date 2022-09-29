Danube Home launches its all-new My Garden 2023 E-Catalogue

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 6:54 PM

Danube Home, the leading home improvement and furniture retailer in the region launched its latest Garden collection at its showroom in Al Barsha on the September 29.

The grand unveiling of the My Garden 2023 e-catalogue was done by none other than one of the world’s finest tennis sensations, Sania Mirza, in the presence of members of the press and top management of Danube Home.

‘’The theme of the Danube Home My Garden 2023 e-catalogue this year is ‘From Dream to Reality’. The catalogue showcases extremely well-curated products for all kinds of outdoor spaces, be it a small apartment balcony or a sprawling lawn or backyard in a villa. The designs cater to different aesthetic sensibilities which means everyone will find something they love to make their dream garden a reality,’’ says Adel Sajan, managing director, Danube Group.

The outstanding range of garden products at Danube Home includes gazebos and pergolas, balcony sets, sofa sets, dining sets, swings, parasols, outdoor lighting, and garden accessories. The entire collection is designed to be sturdy and durable to withstand weather conditions outdoors. Danube Home also offers Design and Develop service for customers looking to get customized solutions for their home interiors and exteriors.

‘’When designing a home or a garden, customers are often inspired by images they see on Pinterest or home design magazines. Their home is their pride and joy and each person has their very own idea of how their dream home looks. With Danube Home My Garden 2023, we decided to make these dreams come true. Our products have been curated after a careful study of what our customer needs and what’s currently trending,’’ says Sayed Habib, director, Danube Home.com.

‘’For customers with a unique vision, we have our Design and Develop team equipped to create completely customized outdoor fittings whether it is a massive gazebo, an expansive seating space or a well-fitted outdoor barbeque area designed to entertain. I am happy to say that we are the leaders in this segment as we provide end to end solutions for customers straight from outdoor landscaping solutions to even designing pools,’’ added Habib.

Apart from being the guest of honour at the launch, Sania Mirza is also a Danube Home customer who was all praises for the brand and what they had done in her villa.

‘’I am so happy to be at the launch of the Danube Home My Garden Catalogue 2023. I chose Danube Home to design my villa in Dubai and they have truly done such a great job. One of my favorite things about my villa here is the ample outdoor spaces. Danube Home converted these spaces into me-time spots, entertainment spots, and kids play areas with their stunning selection of outdoor products. The team was extremely professional and they deliver and install everything within the timeline specified without any reminders or follow ups which made my purchase experience hassle free. They even do customization as per your needs. For me, Danube Home is the number one when it comes to outdoor furniture in the GCC,’’ said Sania.

The expert design and develop team at Danube Home is equipped to handle all kinds of customizations; from upholstering a cushion in the fabric of one’s choice to building a grand gazebo in the design and material of one’s choice.

‘’With the rise in the number of customers transitioning from home renters to home owners and apartment owners to villa owners, the demand for good quality outdoor furniture has certainly gone up. With Danube Home’s latest offering, and the option to customize and execute any scope of project, Danube Home aims to become the most reliable outdoor furniture brand in the region," said Shubhojit Mahalanobis, director, Danube Home.

