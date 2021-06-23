Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Wednesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 23, 2021

(KT file)

The weather will continue to be hot and dusty.


UAE residents can expect rain on Wednesday as well in parts of the country - after heavy rain on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially Eastward and Southward by afternoon and dusty at times during daytime.

Heavy rain lashes parts of UAE on Tuesday

Low clouds will appear by morning over the east coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, extending to some Southern Western areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.




