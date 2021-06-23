UAE weather: Rain forecast for Wednesday
The weather will continue to be hot and dusty.
UAE residents can expect rain on Wednesday as well in parts of the country - after heavy rain on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially Eastward and Southward by afternoon and dusty at times during daytime.
Heavy rain lashes parts of UAE on Tuesday
Low clouds will appear by morning over the east coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, extending to some Southern Western areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Wednesday
The weather will continue to be hot and dusty. READ MORE
-
Education
Abu Dhabi: Parents enthusiastic about resumption...
Last week, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Three men arrested within 24 hours of...
The African gang members allegedly kept a tab on the Asian woman who... READ MORE
-
Education
Final decision: How Grade 12 CBSE, CISCE students ...
With the final decision now out, results shall be declared by July 31. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians await airlines to open bookings...
Travel agents are also yet to receive confirmation from civil... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India declares Delta Plus 'variant of concern';...
The centre urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain Covid-... READ MORE
-
Europe
Hunger, drought, disease to afflict millions: UN...
Up to 80 million more people than today will be at risk of hunger by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Use Emirates ID to show vaccination, PCR...
This will do away with the need of physically carrying their... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa
22 June 2021
Weather
Video: Heavy rain, hail hits parts of UAE