Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

Video: Heavy rain, hail hits parts of UAE

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 22, 2021
Screengrab

Earlier weather forecasts had predicted rain on Tuesday.


Heavy rain and hail hit parts of UAE on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Center of Meteorology in UAE, the areas of Maleha, Thameed, Fili, Al Madam and Dhaid have been hit by rains.

The weather authority had earlier forecast rainfall on Tuesday, with the general weather predicted to be fair to partly cloudy overall and hot during the daytime.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, were also predicted.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/video-heavy-rain-hail-hits-parts-of-uae macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 