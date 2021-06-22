Video: Heavy rain, hail hits parts of UAE

Earlier weather forecasts had predicted rain on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of UAE on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Center of Meteorology in UAE, the areas of Maleha, Thameed, Fili, Al Madam and Dhaid have been hit by rains.

The weather authority had earlier forecast rainfall on Tuesday, with the general weather predicted to be fair to partly cloudy overall and hot during the daytime.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, were also predicted.