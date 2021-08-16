UAE: Man airlifted to hospital after suffering respiratory issues at sea
He was onboard a commercial vessel off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
A Russian national has been rescued after suffering an acute respiratory problem onboard a commercial vessel off the coast of Abu Dhabi, near Zirku field.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in coordination with Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA), rushed to the man's aid.
The Russian citizen, who is in his 50s, was airlifted to safety at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.
