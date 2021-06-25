Dubai: Police airlift patient from airport after medical condition worsens on flight
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment.
The Dubai Police Air Wing, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, responded to an urgent transfer request of a European patient whose medical condition deteriorated while she was travelling abroad for treatment.
According to Flight Instructor Colonel Ali Muhammad Faraj Al Muhairi, Director of Dubai Police Air Wing, the woman was involved in a traffic accident and her family was sending her abroad for further treatment. "Unfortunately, during the flight her condition worsened and became critical and required an immediate medical intervention," Col. Al Muhairi said.
"The flight was cancelled and the plane headed back to Al Maktoum International Airport, where the Air Wing team and medical crew airlifted her to Rashid Hospital," he added.
The Dubai Police Air Wing carries out humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring.
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 2 expats steal Dh10,000 from partygoers,...
The two defendants and their six accomplices took out knives and... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats eye international holidays
Many are not keen to travel to India over fears of becoming stranded... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 5 dead as assailants ambush security...
No one has claimed responsibility. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year