Dubai: Police airlift patient from airport after medical condition worsens on flight

A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment.

The Dubai Police Air Wing, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, responded to an urgent transfer request of a European patient whose medical condition deteriorated while she was travelling abroad for treatment.

According to Flight Instructor Colonel Ali Muhammad Faraj Al Muhairi, Director of Dubai Police Air Wing, the woman was involved in a traffic accident and her family was sending her abroad for further treatment. "Unfortunately, during the flight her condition worsened and became critical and required an immediate medical intervention," Col. Al Muhairi said.

"The flight was cancelled and the plane headed back to Al Maktoum International Airport, where the Air Wing team and medical crew airlifted her to Rashid Hospital," he added.

The Dubai Police Air Wing carries out humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring.