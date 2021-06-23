News
UAE: Police airlift critically ill Emirati Covid patient to hospital

Senior citizen was transported in isolation capsule from western region to hospital in Abu Dhabi


A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient, who is in urgent need of medical treatment, has been airlifted by Abu Dhabi Police's Air Wing section from the Madinat Zayed Hospital in the emirate's western region to Abu Dhabi city.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s air ambulance ferried the critically ill Emirati to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital in an isolation capsule to protect others on board.

He is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Abu Dhabi city.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s Air Wing section swung into action after it was alerted about the Emirati patient’s critical condition.

”The air ambulance flew the patient from Madinat Zayed Hospital to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital. He was provided with the necessary medical care while he was being transferred in a helicopter until he was admitted to the hospital,” the police said in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s Air Wing section routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, aerial photography, and road monitoring.

It uses state-of-the-art equipment, devices and tactics to provide medical aid to sick and injured people.

