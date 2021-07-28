UAE Golden Visa: Doctors can apply from July 2021 to September 2022

Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications.

The UAE Government is inviting doctors to apply for the Golden Visa. The first line of defence will be granted the long-term residency in “recognition of their efforts and sacrifices”.

The Golden Visa will grant doctors and their families a 10-year residency.

All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the Golden Visa between July 2021 and September 2022 through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

Dubai-licensed doctors may apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae. The government departments concerned will receive and review the applications before the visas are issued to those who qualify.

Moreover, seven centres affiliated to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will be established across the Emirates for doctors who wish to apply for the visa in person.

The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to grant Golden Visas to those with scientific competencies and distinguished expertise.

It will help attract and retain top talents in the medical field.

Long-term residency for coders

The UAE Government recently announced the start of the Golden Visa application process for coders through the National Programme for Coders.

The programme will see 100,000 coders get the long-term residency.

What’s a Golden Visa?

The UAE has conditionally-renewable long-term residency visas for five or 10 years for certain categories of residents, including investors, entrepreneurs and specialised talents.

The system allows UAE residents and foreigners to get long-term residence visas without the need for an Emirati sponsor.

Last November, the Cabinet headed by Sheikh Mohammed approved major procedural changes for residents to obtain the visa.

New categories were added, including all doctorate degree holders, doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, coding, electricity and biotechnology, as well as outstanding students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher in accredited universities across the country.

The qualified talent categories for the 10-year Golden Visa include specialised talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, professionals, scientists, inventors, and innovators.