Daikin extends special support to flood-affected communities to restore air conditioning systems

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 3:00 PM

In the wake of the recent severe weather conditions across the UAE, Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, stands in solidarity with affected residents and businesses dealing with damaged property, lost furniture, and more. Understanding the challenges faced by the communities whose spaces have been impacted by the floods, Daikin announces free inspections and special rates for the repair of its air conditioning units in offices, apartments and villas across the UAE.

Daikin recognises the critical importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of the community during times of adversity. Understanding that a comfortable environment is essential for healing and recovery, Daikin steps forward to offer complimentary AC inspections for its units to assess any damage caused by the floods and special rates on parts and repairs. This initiative aims to aid homeowners and businesses restore comfort and normalcy to their living and working spaces.

This initiative is a testament to Daikin's commitment to supporting the UAE government's efforts in assisting its communities during times of crisis. "We understand the challenges that many families are facing in the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions. In moments of hardship, Daikin extends a compassionate hand, committed to aiding customers in restoring comfort and tranquility to their homes," said Samer Alawiah, managing director, UAE at Daikin Middle East & Africa. "Our dedicated service team offers free inspections and thorough support on parts and services, ensuring the well-being of the community remains our utmost concern. Our goal is to provide assistance and support wherever we can and contribute to the recovery efforts."

Additionally, Daikin has ensured that its after-sale and service fleet, processes, technicians, service staff, engineers, and manpower are fully equipped to mobilise swiftly in response to AC downtime requests. This commitment extends special support to affected customers, exemplifying Daikin's dedication to social responsibility.

Daikin encourages residents and businesses in affected areas to make use of this initiative, available until May 31, by reaching out to their nearest Daikin service hub to schedule an inspection appointment. "We will relentlessly strive to alleviate the burden of adversity, ensuring your living and working spaces are havens once again. Your well-being is our priority, and we’re here to assist every step of the way,” he added.

For more information about Daikin’s free AC inspection service, please visit www.daikinuae.com.