100,000 UAE Golden Visas for coders: Who can apply and how

The National Programme for Coders has announced the start of the Golden Visa application process for relevant candidates. The visa is available to both residents and non-residents of the UAE.

Coders of all nationalities and age groups may apply for the UAE Golden Visa through the Office of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE Government or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Applications are to be submitted by the government agencies responsible for issuing Golden Visas for qualified coders.

Application eligibility extends to:

>> Distinguished experts and talents who achieved success in various areas of coding.

>> Those who work for pioneering international technological firms.

>> Graduates of software engineering, computer sciences, hardware engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, data science, big data, and electrical engineering.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced the National Programme for Coders on Saturday.

Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE is open to those who wish to be a part of the country’s success story.

He added that providing the opportunity for coders to obtain the UAE Golden Visa aims to attract and encourage “top international skillsets and talents in the field of coding”.

The scheme has been launched in collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook.

The aim is to train and attract 100,000 coders; establish 1,000 digital companies within five years; and increase investment in startups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.

