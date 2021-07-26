Dubai: Over 70 Pakistani businessmen get UAE Golden Visas
The coveted 10-year residency permit has been granted to those of various backgrounds.
Around 73 Pakistani businessmen In Dubai have received the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa, said Ahmed Shaikhani, president of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).
"More than 250 applications have been submitted for the Golden Visa by the PBC members, and around 73 people have received the Golden Visa," Shaikhani told Khaleej Times in an interview.
He noted that Pakistan Business Council has taken the initiative in cooperation with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Pakistan Business Council works under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber with the objectives of promoting trade, commerce and investment between the UAE and Pakistan. It consists of a large group of Pakistani businessmen, businesswomen, investors and professionals based in the UAE. The council members represent companies from various and diverse sectors.
So far, hundreds of UAE expatriates of different nationalities from various walks of life have been granted Golden Visa by the authorities in the UAE. This includes doctors, engineers, students, businessmen, artists, media persons, and other skilled categories. Recently, 100,000 Golden Visas were announced for the world's best coders.
The UAE also awarded its 10-year residency Golden Visa to Shaikhani earlier this month.
"I feel privileged and am grateful to the UAE leadership and authorities for the Golden Visa, which was a much-awaited initiative for the investor community. We can now focus on business instead of spending time on visa applications every two years," he added.
"Pakistanis in the UAE who are eligible for the Golden Visa should benefit from this facility provided by the UAE government because there are no travel restrictions for Golden Visa holders. And this is also a word of appreciation for the investments that Pakistanis have made here in the UAE," Shaikhani said during an interview on the sidelines of an event held at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai.
Approximately 1.5 million Pakistanis are living and working in the UAE, the second-largest expatriate community after Indians.
-
News
UAE: 50% off university fees for some residents
It will also offer a flat 50% off to frontline professionals, their... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 3 family members die in fatal shooting,...
He is being referred to the Public Prosecution, authorities said. READ MORE
-
News
Video: Up to 7 years jail for issuing threats in...
Anyone who compels another to commit a felony will also be liable to... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Cloudy, windy weather likely today
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until at least Aug 2: ...
It further added that the date may be extended, depending on... READ MORE
-
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE
The list has been issued by the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,549 cases, 1,510 recoveries, 7...
The new cases were detected through 232,389 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Excavation work complete on Middle East's...
This is part of the country's efforts to establish a national railway. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed