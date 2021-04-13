Sharjah Ramadan Festival begins, up to Dh3m prizes up for grabs

The festival will run until the third day of Eid Al Fitr.

The 31st edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2021 started today in all regions and cities of the emirate.

The festival offers shoppers and visitors many prizes worth up to Dh3 million, including exciting discounts, luxury car raffles and weekly vouchers worth Dh50,000.

The festival will run until the third day of Eid Al Fitr, and include a host of entertainment shows and innovative marketing activities.

During this time, Sahara Center will offer vouchers worth Dh200,000, as well as a mega draw on BMW X6, in addition to a draw on half a kilo of 21 carat gold at City Center Sharjah, and many more winning opportunities.

The festival is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with government and private institutions, shopping centres, supermarkets, and specialised shops in Sharjah.

“Over the last three decades, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has not only become one of the most favored shopping events across the region, but also a perfect destination for enjoying outstanding entertainment events and spending memorable times with family and friends,” said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI.

Al Owais stressed that the emirate of Sharjah has been and will remain the capital of Islamic culture that blooms with tolerance and cultural communication.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI Director-General, said: “The SCCI spares no effort to achieve its mission, vision, and strategic goals in order to organize the economic life in the emirate, support its business community and achieve prosperity for its various sectors. From this perspective, we have been keen to organize this event over the last 30 years along with other events to enhance the economic and commercial movement and provide opportunities to businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors to grow and thrive their businesses.”

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director, SCCI Economic Relations and Marketing, underlined that the attractive deals and the big discounts offered by participating malls and shops would help them achieve sales of tens of millions of dirhams.

