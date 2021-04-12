Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021 in Dubai: Iftar only with family in same house

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Alamy photo

Residents asked to avoid social visits, gatherings.

Iftar and Suhour meals in Dubai should be limited to members of the same family living in the same household.

Authorities in Dubai said this is a Covid safety measure during the holy month of Ramadan.

Residents have also been asked to refrain from attending or organizing gatherings and events. They must also avoid social visits.

Here is the full list of updated guidelines issued in Dubai:

> Observe precautionary measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

> No handshakes with anyone outside your house.

> Avoid crowds.

> Stay home if you are feeling tired or have any symptoms of sickness.

> Use smart payment solutions

> Make sure to bring your own praying mat to the mosque

> Use online tools and platforms to exchange Ramadan wishes

> Iftar meals distribution from homes or in mosques or anywhere is not allowed except through licensed institutions.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210427&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429150&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 