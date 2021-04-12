- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021 in Dubai: Iftar only with family in same house
Residents asked to avoid social visits, gatherings.
Iftar and Suhour meals in Dubai should be limited to members of the same family living in the same household.
Authorities in Dubai said this is a Covid safety measure during the holy month of Ramadan.
Residents have also been asked to refrain from attending or organizing gatherings and events. They must also avoid social visits.
Here is the full list of updated guidelines issued in Dubai:
> Observe precautionary measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
> No handshakes with anyone outside your house.
> Avoid crowds.
> Stay home if you are feeling tired or have any symptoms of sickness.
> Use smart payment solutions
> Make sure to bring your own praying mat to the mosque
> Use online tools and platforms to exchange Ramadan wishes
> Iftar meals distribution from homes or in mosques or anywhere is not allowed except through licensed institutions.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli