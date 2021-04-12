Ramadan 2021 in Dubai: Iftar only with family in same house

Residents asked to avoid social visits, gatherings.

Iftar and Suhour meals in Dubai should be limited to members of the same family living in the same household.

Authorities in Dubai said this is a Covid safety measure during the holy month of Ramadan.

Residents have also been asked to refrain from attending or organizing gatherings and events. They must also avoid social visits.

Here is the full list of updated guidelines issued in Dubai:

> Observe precautionary measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

> No handshakes with anyone outside your house.

> Avoid crowds.

> Stay home if you are feeling tired or have any symptoms of sickness.

> Use smart payment solutions

> Make sure to bring your own praying mat to the mosque

> Use online tools and platforms to exchange Ramadan wishes

> Iftar meals distribution from homes or in mosques or anywhere is not allowed except through licensed institutions.