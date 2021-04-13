Ramadan 2021: Dubai opens new mosque on day 1 of holy month

It can accommodate 600 worshippers at a time.

An old mosque amid the Hatta mountain scenery has been rebuilt and restored. Today, on the first day of Ramadan, it has officially opened to all, ready to accommodate 600 worshippers at a time, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced.

Al Qasr Mosque was built on the directions of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai and father of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The restoration of the mosque was ordered and funded by Sheikh Mohammed. It will now conduct all five daily prayers, as well as the special Juma prayers on Fridays.

The mosque was built in the Fatimid architectural style, characterised by a roof supported by columns with portals that protrude from the wall. In the middle is a huge dome that completes its beautiful design.

It has all the service facilities, such as the prayer hall, ablution, toilets, parking spaces, and housing for the imam. It can accommodate a total of 543 men, and 45 women in the ladies prayer room, said Dr Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, director of the Al Lisaili and Jebel Ali Centres.

Delivering a speech on the inauguration of the reconstructed mosque, Dr Al Muhairi spoke highly of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for his unconditional support for mosques. IACAD is determined to enhance the role of mosques in society, he said, as he explained the virtue of building mosques in Islam. The department plays a crucial role in overseeing mosques in Dubai by providing its services.

