iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open

Etisalat and du are both offering attractive rates for 24-month payment plans for all iPhone 13 models

Pre-orders for Apple’s line-up of new flagship products began on Friday — and UAE’s telecom operators are at the forefront, doling out some of the best deals.

At a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series, which includes the 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, among other products.

Customers can purchase an iPhone 13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in, and iPhone13 mini for Dh2,999, iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.

To make financing easier, both du and Etisalat are offering attractive rates for 24-month payment plans for all iPhone 13 models.

du is offering the 5.4-inch, dual-camera iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Dh125 per month, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 is available for as low as Dh196 per month, both for the 128GB model.

Pre-order the new #iPhone13 Pro & get more done with a huge leap in battery life, lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip for supercharged productivity and enjoy faster downloads with our #5G network experience.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, which feature a triple-camera setup, are available for Dh175 per month and Dh197 per month, respectively, for the 128GB model. All prices are inclusive of VAT.

Meanwhile, Etisalat is offering the iPhone 13 Mini for Dh135 per month for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 13 is Dh155 per month.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available for as low as Dh190.01 per month and Dh215.01 per month. All prices are inclusive of VAT.

Pre-orders began today, September 17, and will end on September 24, according to the Etisalat website.