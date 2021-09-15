iPhone 13 series: UAE pre-orders begin today, prices announced

Filed on September 15, 2021 | Last updated on September 17, 2021 at 09.02 am

Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week.

The launch of Apple’s iPhone13Pro has been widely welcomed by the telecom sector in the UAE with pre-orders for the new iPhone 13 series beginning today in the country.

“Oh. So. Pro.” These three simple words were splashed on du’s web site. “Smooth, responsive Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion,” the copy elaborated further. “Huge camera system upgrade for dramatic new possibilities. Exceptional durability. The ultrafast A15 Bionic chip. And breakthrough battery life. Let’s Pro,” were the cheerful words.

The site then elaborated on other features including the design, Pro Camera system, display and chip and battery.

UAE telecoms, Etisalat and du announced pre-order details on its web site, which is the September 17 at 4pm.

Retailers in Dubai are also excited about the launch. “Unique value proposition has always been at the core of Apple’s marketing strategy and product design guideline,” Deepak Babani, executive vice-chairman, Eros Group, told Khaleej Timees. “Sleek design and compact packaging have been a trendsetter in the industry. Like every year iPhone 13 has, once again, created inquisitiveness in the market.”

According to Sachin Kapoor, Vice-President, Techxhub- IMEA & Emerging Markets, iPhone 13 comes as a fresh wave in a rather sluggish market scenario. “With expected features like an enhanced camera, massive storage, portrait videos, and vibrant colors, this version will certainly be a must-buy for Apple fans. Also, from an industry perspective, I feel that this launch will fuel up the entire mobile category while ascertaining their dominance in the premium segment.”

Nilesh Khalko, CEO of Sharaf DG, pointed out that “the technology behind gadgets keeps us excited and who better than Apple, known to deliver exceptional performance. We are thrilled about everything new, especially the new Apple products. The anticipated reveal has trended all of last week. This could mean a potential shift in the coming year’s mobile market share. We are overjoyed to play a part and bring our consumers closer to the brand.”

With inputs from Sandhya D'Mello