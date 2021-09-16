iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
The new line-up boasts a range of major upgrades and features, including a Cinematic mode and 5G experiences
After months of anticipation, Apple unveiled a line-up of new flagship products on Tuesday, which included the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Though the new iPhones look nearly identical to iPhone 12, the latest additions boast a range of major upgrades and features. Here are five things you need to know about the iPhone 13.
Here are 5 things to know about the newly-introduced #iphone13. pic.twitter.com/RVdlUHqyak— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 15, 2021
1. Most advanced cameras: The new Wide camera has a large sensor for less noise and faster shutter speeds across various lighting conditions. But what makes the iPhone 13 stand out is its powerful new video feature.
The iPhone 13 line-up features a new Cinematic mode, which mimics the focus capabilities of professional cameras.
Similar to the Portrait mode for pictures, the Cinematic mode allows users to seamlessly shift the focus from one subject to another. To develop the mode and enhance its autofocus algorithms, Apple says it studied cinematography extensively.
2. Bigger battery: The upgraded A15 Bionic Chip is to thank for the latest iPhones’ improved battery life.
The iPhone 13 can last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12, while the mini can last 1.5 hours longer than the 12 mini.
3. iOS 15: The latest iOS 15 will enhance the iPhone experience with new ways to stay connected and powerful features that help users focus, explore and do more with on-device intelligence.
Siri, Mail and other Apple apps include new privacy controls to protect user information. The Weather app has been redesigned with full-screen maps, while an upgraded Apple Maps helps users explore the world with a three-dimensional city driving experience.
4. 5G experiences: Users can experience higher-quality video streaming on their favourite platforms, more competitive gameplay in multiplayer games, faster download and upload speeds, and more.
The Smart Data mode will also intelligently conserve battery life by automatically shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds aren’t needed.
5. Designed to be green: The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have been designed to minimise their impact on the environment.
This includes the use of 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe and 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and the battery management unit.
Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tonnes of plastic.
The iPhone 13 is also available in bold new colours, including starlight, midnight, pink, silver, graphite and gold, among others. Pre-orders for all iPhone 13 models will begin tomorrow, September 17.
-
