UAE's Dana Gas says production from Khor Mor field to resume

UAE energy company Dana Gas and its partners have taken steps to resume production at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
It did not specify when production would resume. Local officials had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that it would resume within hours.
Dana Gas said the decision to resume production came after "concrete actions" were taken by the governments of Baghdad and Erbil to "significantly strengthen" defences at Khor Mor after it was targeted by a drone on Friday.
At least four Yemeni workers were killed in the attack, the Kurdish regional government said on X.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Dana Gas added that resuming production was being done "in a phased manner with new measures being implemented to maximise the safety of all personnel and facilities".
