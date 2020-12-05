Emergencies
Logo
 
HOME > News > Emergencies

Sharjah Police receive over 20,000 calls during UAE National Day break

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on December 5, 2020
Screengrab from a video posted by Sharjah Police.

No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break

Sharjah did not record any traffic fatality during the five-day UAE National Day break, the police have said.

A number of traffic accidents were reported during the period, most of which were caused by speeding and not leaving enough space between vehicles.

The police's central operations room responded to 20,282 calls.

Colonel Jassim bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, said 17,293 calls were made on the emergency number 999, while the rest went to its non-emergency line 901.

Lt.-Col. Mohammad Ali Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the police had "redoubled efforts to enhance traffic safety on the roads". Additional patrols were deployed to ensure a smooth traffic flow.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209297&Ref=AR&profile=1876 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 