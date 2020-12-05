Sharjah Police receive over 20,000 calls during UAE National Day break
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break
Sharjah did not record any traffic fatality during the five-day UAE National Day break, the police have said.
A number of traffic accidents were reported during the period, most of which were caused by speeding and not leaving enough space between vehicles.
The police's central operations room responded to 20,282 calls.
Colonel Jassim bin Hada Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, said 17,293 calls were made on the emergency number 999, while the rest went to its non-emergency line 901.
20 999 901— (@ShjPolice) December 5, 2020
: "" 49https://t.co/4qSYw5wT40#_ #shjpolice pic.twitter.com/eScpQMMuXd
Lt.-Col. Mohammad Ali Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the police had "redoubled efforts to enhance traffic safety on the roads". Additional patrols were deployed to ensure a smooth traffic flow.
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police get over 20,000 calls during...
No traffic fatality reported during the five-day break READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues rain alert for next week with big drop ...
NCM warns motorists to be careful while driving in rain and poor... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE-based ISA rescues 549 kids from sexual abuse
The operation identified hundreds of children who were living in... READ MORE
-
Transport
Gitex 2020: Buy, register cars without visiting a ...
Dubai's RTA to display model that uses blockchain, at Gitex... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews